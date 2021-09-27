Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.06 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $866.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

