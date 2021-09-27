Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $355.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

