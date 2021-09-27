Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

