Nuggets Market Capitalization Achieves $799,728.88 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $799,728.88 and $505.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00103921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00142845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,676.10 or 0.99950912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.27 or 0.07021605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00790502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

