NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,952.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,931.48. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,848.00 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.