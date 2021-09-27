O Dell Group LLC Acquires 93 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,979 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 284,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $143.55 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

