O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175,928 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

