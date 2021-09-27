O Dell Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,287,000 after purchasing an additional 395,675 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

