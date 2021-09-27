Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

OCSL stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

