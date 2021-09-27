OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $401,637.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

