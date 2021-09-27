Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,929 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.34. 4,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

