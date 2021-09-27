Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 8,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,976. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,568. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

