Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

