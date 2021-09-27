Only1 (LIKE) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00126149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

