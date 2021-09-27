Oppenheimer Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $100.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $88.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,333,384.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

