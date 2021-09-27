Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,789. Lilium has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

