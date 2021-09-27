Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

JEF traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,598. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

