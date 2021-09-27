Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $157,759.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

