Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.