Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00128456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

