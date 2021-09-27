P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 510,293 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 510,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of SVFA stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Monday. 5,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,383. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

