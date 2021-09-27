P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,106 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of DHBCU stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,955. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

