P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $4.74 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 487,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 6.43% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,544,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

