P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

