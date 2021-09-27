P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 476,818 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,818 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 121.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. 6,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

