P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $10.06 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $308,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,403,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNG traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $12.60. 3,967,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

