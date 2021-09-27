Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

