Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $304.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.96 and a 200-day moving average of $317.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

