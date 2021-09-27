Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

