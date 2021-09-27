Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

NYSE MHK opened at $184.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.