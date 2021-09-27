Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.