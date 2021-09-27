Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

