Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Genesco worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 232.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GCO opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $912.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.