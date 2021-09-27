Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $279.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day moving average of $215.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

