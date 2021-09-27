Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$22.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

