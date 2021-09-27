Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $26.73 on Top Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.73 or 0.00061984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $83.02 million and $19.17 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,350 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

