PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.54 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $65.98 million and $820,826.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00712893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.64 or 0.01084934 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

