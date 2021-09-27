Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,993,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.98 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

