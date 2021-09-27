Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

