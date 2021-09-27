PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 5th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.19% of PayPal worth $643,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.