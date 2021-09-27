PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.18. 153,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.64 and a 200 day moving average of $270.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 161.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

