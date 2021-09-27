Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.08 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

