Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

