PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

