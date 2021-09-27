People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $482.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

