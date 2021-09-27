PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.96. 160,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

