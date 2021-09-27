Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Hits $39.55 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $515,395.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

