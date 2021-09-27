Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 520.50 ($6.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 487.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 779.25. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

