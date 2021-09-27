Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,331 shares of company stock valued at $55,436,783. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

