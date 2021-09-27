Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

